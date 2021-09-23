Home
Mt. Shasta woman makes hometown proud on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Courtesy @Camrynbrooks Instagram

MT. SHASTA, Calif. —A Mt. Shasta woman is making it big on national TV and has everyone at home excited.

Camryn Brooks grew up in Mt. Shasta, which has a population of just over 3,000 people. Now the 21-year-old is performing on a national stage in front of big-name stars. Like Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, and John Legend.

Brooks has always had a passion for singing. Kalia Kaili used to sing with Brooks at bible camp years ago in Mt. Shasta.

“In the time I’ve lived here, this is the first person I’ve seen like go anywhere or do anything with their music,” said Kalili.

The two have kept in touch over the years, supporting and encouraging each other in music.

“She just has the kindest soul and light to her,” said Kaili.

Kaili says to see her on this stage is so meaningful.

“Just this encouragement to other girls young and old to like go out and really chase after their dreams and that’s what I saw with Camryn,” said Kaili.

This isn’t Brooks’ first time on The Voice, they made it two rounds on the 2017 season. Although Brooks was eliminated from the show this week, her passion for music remains. And her Mt. Shasta community will continue to cheer her on, every step of the way.

“Really excited for this next step of her journey,” said Kaili.

