Community panel interviews 6 candidates for JCSO sheriff

Medford, Ore. — The six candidates were William Froehlich, who was in law enforcement in Utah. Sheriff’s Deputy Ian Lance who’s been with the sheriff’s office for 14 years, JCSO Captain Dan Penland who currently heads the jail. Also in the mix, former Sheriff’s Lieutenant Bob Sergi, who ran against Corey Falls in 2014, Captain Nate Sickler who is currently serving as interim sheriff, and former sheriff Mike Winters.
The entire process was open to the public, and it lasted all day. Each of the six candidates went in front of the community panel, explaining why they are the best choice for sheriff.
Each candidate had up to one hour to answer a dozen questions put together by the community panel. Topics ranged from the current health of the department, to best practices for mental health, and implementing and maintaining fair and impartial policing.
They also discussed a lack of presence in rural areas of the county. But the current status and future of the jail was something all candidates thought needed to be addressed.
The three recommendations of Capt. Penland, Capt. Sickler, and former sheriff Winters will be given to Jackson County Commissioners who will make their final decision. While it’s likely they will choose from the panel’s recommendations, they are not obligated to and could vote their conscience.
