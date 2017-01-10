Another road rage incident Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore., — Grants Pass Police are investigating a road rage incident–for the second time in less than a week.
The most recent – a driver was followed home and then had a gun pointed at them once they stopped.
Though the two were isolated incidents, officers say it’s extremely unusual.
“Certainly we recommend that if you have a problem with someone’s driving and stuff, maybe that particular moment in time is not the right time to confront them.” said Lt. Dennis Ward.
Ward says to always call them and give a license plate number, description of the car, or driver – and they will give them a call on your behalf.