Medford, Ore. — NBC5 viewers have been donating money to help keep the homeless warm.
Several have donated to Rogue Retreat in an effort to open a warming shelter, but a large donation Monday is allowing Rogue Retreat to make it official.
After a donation of $15,000 from the Oregon Community Foundation, Church of the Rogue (also known as First United Methodist Church) and Rogue Retreat are moving forward with the decision to create a warming shelter.
The church has been hoping to turn its basement into a warming shelter, but the city said they needed to install a sprinkler system first, which is very expensive.
According to Pastor Linda Tucker, Rogue Retreat and Church of the Rogue plan to speak with the city Tuesday.
Although they plan to install the system by Feb. 1, they would like to open the warming shelter as soon as possible.
Therefore, they hope the city will allow them to open the warming shelter before the month is over.
