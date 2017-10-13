Community rallies to repair Salvation Army’s mobile emergency kitchen

MEDFORD, Ore. – A community organization based on helping others is asking for a little help from the community. For over three years, Jackson County’s Salvation Army has been operating without their emergency mobile kitchen.
“We can usually be called at a moment’s notice, be able to hook up an EDS trailer to a truck, go out to a site to be able to help those affected by a disaster,” Major Jason Koenig said.
The mobile kitchen has been in a state of disrepair for years. This past fire season–at a time it was really needed–it remained parked and unusable.
The Salvation Army reached out to the community for donations to cover the cost of repairs, expected to add up to about $6,000. “The community helping us serve the community and that’s really what we’re asking for,” Koenig said.
On Thursday, the Salvation Army said they are already over half way to their goal. They said local businesses have joined in the efforts, with furniture retailer Rebelle Homes providing a discount to customers who donate to the project.
The Salvation Army said community members have also joined to help with repairs.
If you’d like to help, you can donate online at https://give.classy.org/mobilekitchen or all the Medford Salvation Army office at 541-773-6965.