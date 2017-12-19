Community supports officer who suffered cardiac arrest on job

“From what I know he was at work and he was just doing a report,” Chris Gugliotta, Daniel’s brother said.
That is until, something out of the ordinary happened.
“He was in the office doing a report when he passed out and had a cardiac arrest,” he said.
Chris says this isn’t the first time Gugliota went into cardiac arrest.
“Four years ago he had a heart attack and they put in a pacemaker and that defibrillator, pacemaker actually worked and shocked him back,” he said.
According to Chris that most likely saved his brother’s life. But this time around Gugliotta had multiple heart attacks.
“Over that 24-hour period he had four shock-able episodes that actually shocked him,” he said.
Chris says its difficult to see his brother in this condition.
“It was just abnormal to have a younger brother in tip-top shape to have a heart attack,” Chris said.
But he says seeing the support from the community has greatly helped.
“I think that shows that people want to give and people care,” he said.
He says Gugliotta is feeling better. Doctors are waiting to see how he responds to medication, but the family hopes to have him home by the holidays.
“We have a big family thing scheduled for people to come over and we are hoping he is there,” Chris said. “He needs to make his mash potatoes.”
So far the family’s go fund me page has raised more than $4,000. If you’d like to donate you can find more information here.