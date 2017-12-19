Local business hopes for snow

Ashland, Ore.- Local businesses are hoping the snow this week will boost their sales.
Get ‘N Gear in Ashland says business for ski equipment has been slow. That is, until snow hits the ground.
“I’m getting very excited I mean people usually will just rush here in the morning like rent skis or buy ski equipment,” Zoe Laterreur, Get ‘N Gear employee said. “It’s just very exciting to be a part of the town when we get snow.”
Ashland could see up to two inches of snow Tuesday morning.
