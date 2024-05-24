Concerts in the Park returning to Cave Junction’s Jubilee Park this summer

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – The Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce is announcing the return of its Concerts in the Park series this summer.

According to the chamber, every Thursday from June 20 until August 15 performers will take the stage at Jubilee Park in Cave Junction.

Concerts run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with no show on July 4.

Local musicians and vendors are invited to participate.

The chamber says it’s decided to start the series earlier this year “to mitigate the potential impact of wildfire smoke.”

Find out more on the Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce website.

