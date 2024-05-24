Portland Pickles to host ‘Pac-2 Memorial Night’

PORTLAND, Ore. – “Drown your sorrows together at Walker Stadium for the official Pac-12 funeral.” That’s the message to OSU and WSU fans from the Portland Pickles in a post to it’s official X account Friday.

The baseball team is set to host what it calls a Pac-2 Memorial Night on June 3. The team says the event, in which the Pickles go head-to-head with the Walla Walla Sweets, is to honor Oregon State and Washington State universities. They are the final two teams in the Pac-12 Conference.

Starting next fall the Pac-12, which was formed in 1915, will no longer exist in its current structure.

All OSU and WSU fans are encouraged to wear their gear to the memorial night event which kicks of at 7 p.m. on June 3 at Walker Stadium.

The Pickles wrapped up the post by writing, “don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

