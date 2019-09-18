Congress reacts to Iran, Saudi Arabia tensions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Senate Foreign Relations Committee members from both parties appear to share the belief that Iran is behind that devastating attack on a Saudi Arabian oil field. But their views of what should come next vary with some advocating a forceful American-involved response to those who support diplomacy.
Senator Mitt Romney said it’s Saudi Arabia’s fight, not America’s. “Saudi Arabia has apparently been attacked by Iran and it’s up to Saudi Arabia to determine what kind of response they want to make, whether kinetic or otherwise. And we will certainly support Saudi Arabia in their efforts but it is my view it should not be a kinetic military action on our part. This is up to Saudi Arabia. We’ve been selling ’em weapons over the years so that they’re able to defend themselves, but we’re not the policeman of the world. And if Iran attacks Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia should be the nation that decides exactly how they’re going to respond.”
Romney said he’s seen the intelligence reports and he’s convinced that Iran was behind the attack.
Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) serves on the Foreign Relations Committee. He said, “I think it’s an extremely dangerous situation. The temperature between the United States and Iran couldn’t be hotter. This is a circumstance where we need to calm things down. A military answer is not the answer. We could be engaged in an escalating conflict which is against our national security interests. So we need to find a way to get to a place where we can have diplomacy work.
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said, “I am looking for a response that would unequivocal. If they don’t pay a price for bombing a neighbor’s oil fields then all hell is going to break out in the Mideast.”
The responses come shortly after President Trump ordered the Treasury Department to levy even more sanctions on Iran.