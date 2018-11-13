Congress returns to budget deadline

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Congress gets back to work Tuesday with a hard deadline: Pass a budget by December 7th or shut down the government.
Lawmakers are promising to work together to improve infrastructure, like roads and bridges, but two things could derail a budget deal: Money for the president’s border wall
and protecting the job of special counsel Robert Mueller.
“We can collaborate if the President wants to come to the table and do deals,” says California’s Rep. Eric Swalwell.
Meanwhile, election officials are still counting votes in several states, a week after polls closed.
Nearly a dozen house races are too close to call, and Florida’s Senate contest is one of several high profile contests that remains undecided.
