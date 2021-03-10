Congress set to pass COVID relief bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Congress is on the verge of passing the $1.9 trillion COVID stimulus bill. The historic legislation proposes to give relief to millions of Americans affected during the year-long pandemic.
The big question for Americans is: what’s in this historic bill, and how will it affect you?
President Biden said, “This plan will get checks out the door starting this month to the American people who desperately need the help.”
The relief bill consists of $1,400 direct checks for individual Americans making less than $75,000 thousand dollars a year and married couples making less than $150,000 a year.
The legislation includes $300-a-week unemployment assistance, assistance for small businesses, and funding for state and local governments, schools, and vaccines.
The Senate passed their version of the colossal bill along party lines over the weekend.
Conservatives say the bill is way too expensive.
Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) “This was a liberal wish list of liberal spending, just basically filled with pork.”
The plan, mainly geared toward middle and low-income working Americans, also includes an increase in child tax credits to $3,000 or more a year. The House is expected to vote on the measure Wednesday with the hope of President Biden signing the bill into law soon after.