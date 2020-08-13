Congressional fight over COVID-19 relief bill continues

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Negotiations on a new COVID-relief bill in Congress are at a partisan stalemate. That was made clear Thursday in comments by Congressional leaders as we’re now into the 13th day since enhances unemployment benefits lapsed, along with eviction protections and other emergency measures.
The Republican Senate Majority continues to claim Democrats are asking for a bloated wish list of programs unrelated to COVID relief and calling proposed direct aid to states and cities a “slush fund.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said, “The Democrats have continued to let working families down. They’re still rejecting any more relief for anyone unless they get a flood of demands with no relationship to COVID-19.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) fired back, claiming Republicans are ignoring the true scope of the crisis, including only offering aid to schools that physically reopen and she called out President Trump for attempting to influence the election by attacking the Post Office.
Pelosi said, “When sometimes some of you reporters ask, ‘Why can’t we resolve our differences?’ I want you to see how vast those differences are. It’s no wonder we have a vast difference because this administration and the Republicans in Congress have never understood the gravity of the situation.”
A major difference remains unemployment benefits with Democrats sticking by the previous $600 dollars a week, while Republicans want to see that number lowered.