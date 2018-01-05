Congressman Walden responds to settlement disclosure

SALEM, Ore. – A disabled veteran is coming forward saying Oregon Congressman Greg Walden used taxpayer funds to privately settle a discrimination dispute with a former employee.
That’s according to a report published Thursday by the Oregonian.
According to the report, Walden paid $7,000 in secret back in 2013 to resolve a complaint that Walden’s Bend office unfairly cut the hours of a staffer because of a disability.
Army veteran Cody Standiford said he was promoted from a half-time position in Walden’s office to full-time hours, but was put back on half-time pay after taking time off due to a service-related medical issue.
The Oregonian reports the $7,000 settlement required Standiford to leave his job as a veteran’s outreach coordinator for Walden’s Bend office.
Standiford told the paper he broke the settlement’s nondisclosure agreement, not to disparage Walden, but to show that members of Congress spend taxpayer funds on settlements.
Congressman Walden’s office sent NBC5 News the following statement late Friday afternoon:
“I’ve never discriminated against an employee, and did not do so in this case. My office, working with counsel, agreed to this settlement to avoid protracted and expensive litigation. Cody’s decision to violate the terms of the agreement he signed speaks for itself. I know I’m not the only employer who has faced this situation. As much as I’d love to respond further, I, for one, will continue to abide by the terms of the agreement and, therefore, I cannot say anything else.”