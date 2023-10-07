Connecticut murder suspect arrested at illegal grow in Merlin

MERLIN, Ore. – A Connecticut murder suspect was arrested in Merlin Wednesday at an illegal marijuana grow site.

According to Oregon State Police, Christopher Suarez, 31, was arrested after a nationwide warrant was issued related to a deadly Connecticut shooting that happened in February of this year.

Police say Suarez was associated with an illegal marijuana grow in the Merlin area. When a search warrant was issued for the property, officers found four greenhouses and almost 800 marijuana plants.

Suarez was arrested and booked into Josephine County Jail.

