Connecticut murder suspect arrested at illegal grow in Merlin

Posted by Taylar Ansures October 6, 2023

MERLIN, Ore. – A Connecticut murder suspect was arrested in Merlin Wednesday at an illegal marijuana grow site.

According to Oregon State Police, Christopher Suarez, 31, was arrested after a nationwide warrant was issued related to a deadly Connecticut shooting that happened in February of this year.

Police say Suarez was associated with an illegal marijuana grow in the Merlin area.  When a search warrant was issued for the property, officers found four greenhouses and almost 800 marijuana plants.

Suarez was arrested and booked into Josephine County Jail.

Taylar Ansures
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Producer/Reporter
