City of Medford approves permits for second Chick-Fil-A location

Posted by Taylar Ansures October 6, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – A second Chick-Fil-A location is coming to the Medford area.

The City of Medford confirmed building permits have been approved for a second Chick-Fil-A location, this one in south Medford near the newly built Panera.

Medford planning director Matt Brinkley says this is another example of the urban population growth the area has experienced in recent years.

“Medford has continued to see a steady stream of commercial development and Chick-Fil-A and Panera are just a couple of examples,” Brinkley said.  “There are a lot of other examples as well.”

Brinkley said it could take about a year before the building is finished and open for business.

