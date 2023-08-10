Construction to begin Sunday night on Redwood Highway

Posted by Taylar Ansures August 10, 2023

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Oregon Department of Transportation says drivers can expect delays along the Redwood Highway between Cave Junction and the California border over the next three weeks.

ODOT says construction will begin Sunday night and require lane closures each Monday through Friday as paving work is done.

Traffic control will be in place.  ODOT says most delays will be less than 20 minutes.

On weeknights, contractor Knife River Materials will pave the highway between milepost 29-36 on US 199.  Other work, including installing safety features and performing electrical work, will happen during daylight hours.

ODOT says in areas where the highway is limited to a single lane, local residents should wait at the end of their driveways for a pilot car before turning onto the highway.

Taylar Ansures
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News.
Producer/Reporter
