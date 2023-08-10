Flat Fire burns almost 34 thousand acres, 44% contained

Posted by Taylar Ansures August 10, 2023

AGNESS, Ore. – The Flat Fire in Curry County is now 33,817 acres and 44% contained, according to the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.

The fire started July 15 about two miles southeast of Agness.

The Forest Service says scattered heat still remains within the fire perimeter, but fire behavior has been how intensity.

Crews are working deeper in the fire footprint and alternate containment lines are being prepped around the west and southwest border of the fire.

USFS says the fire area is seeing cooler temperatures.

The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest continues to have road closures in place for the fire area including trails, roads, and part of the Illinois River.  Level 1 evacuations remain in place for areas near the fire.

The fire danger level for the area is currently extreme.

For the latest information, visit https://www.facebook.com/flatfireoregon2023.

Taylar Ansures
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Producer/Reporter
