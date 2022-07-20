‘Contamination’ of Lake Siskiyou turns out to be food-grade dye

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Officials are providing an update about the potential contamination of a lake in Northern California.

On the evening of Tuesday, July 19, the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services warned the public about water contamination on the north shore of Lake Siskiyou.

Following an investigation, it was determined the green substance observed in the lake was an approved food-grade dye used to test storm drains. SCOES explained an excessive amount was used, which was the cause of the concern.

SCOES said, “Public Safety is our utmost concern, and maintaining transparency is imperative to the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services and Environmental Health.”

The office of emergency services added, “Please enjoy the water!”