CDC approves Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The vaccine advisory committee for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend emergency use of Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine for adults.

The US Food and Drug Administration had already granted emergency use authorization for the vaccine last week.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky still needs to sign off on the recommendation before shots can be administered. If she does, it would become the fourth coronavirus vaccine available in the US.

Novavax’s chief medical officer, Dr. Filip Dubovsky, told the panel earlier Tuesday that the company has been studying variant-specific versions of its vaccine.

Dubovsky said scientists are working to have the variant-specific COVID-19 vaccines available by the end of this year