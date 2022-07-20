Oregon man drowns in Lake Shasta

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – An Oregon man is dead after drowning in Northern California.

On Saturday afternoon, first responders received multiple calls about a possible drowning in the McCloud River arm of Lake Shasta.

Deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office arrived in the boat launch area as community members were performing CPR on the victim.

Despite extensive efforts, including the use of a defibrillator, 44-year-old Levi Harold Bond of Clackamas, Oregon, was pronounced dead.

He was not wearing a life jacket.

The case remains under investigation.