Controversial NYPD arrest caught on camera

It all happened Tuesday evening at an intersection in Manhattan. Video shows officers grabbing 18-year old Nikki Stone as she and other demonstrators participated in a 24-hour protest. You can see officers forcing her into the back of an unmarked vehicle just before it pulls off.
Other protesters rush over but officers used bicycles as barricades to block them.
The NYPD said the arrest was conducted by undercover warrant officers who use unmarked vehicles to locate suspects, adding the 18-year old was “wanted for damaging police cameras during five separate criminal incidents in and around City Hall Park.”
Stone was one of 12 people arrested. She was later released from custody. It’s not clear if she has been charged.