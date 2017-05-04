Convicted murder released after ‘second look’ hearing

Marion County, Ore. – A Josephine County man who pleaded guilty to the same murder twice is now out of prison.
Trevor Walraven and his brother killed Black Bar Lodge owner Bill Hull in 1998 when Walraven was just 14.
Under a 2015 juvenile law, Walraven was granted a “second look” hearing to review his case.
In April, a judge ruled there is clear evidence Trevor Walraven has been rehabilitated and he should be conditionally released.
Walraven received a reduced sentence and was released Wednesday into post-prison supervision in Marion County.