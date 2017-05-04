Police searching for missing Douglas County woman

Douglas County, Ore. – Police in Douglas County are actively searching for a woman who was reported missing on Wednesday, April 26.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 48-year-old Angela Ann Hill went missing after she reportedly walked away from her residence in Yoncalla.
Since that time, deputies have been attempting to locate her.
Police describe Hill at 5’05” tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black jeans or pajama bottoms and boots.
If you have any information about this case, call DSCO at 541-440-4471.