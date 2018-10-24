Cookie Cutters Haircuts caters to children with autism and disabilities

MEDFORD, Ore. — A new children’s haircut franchise has opened in Medford on Tuesday.
It’s the only one like it in Oregon.
The salon’s aiming to provide an interactive haircut experience with owners taking special pride in making sure that experience is catered to children with autism and other disabilities.
There’s an indoor playground with a slide, unique chairs shaped like a bat mobile or airplane, and lollipops and balloons at the end of each haircut.
Owner of the franchise in Medford, Annett Siegel, is a former school teacher who loves working with kids.
She wants the salon to be a comfortable environment, especially for those with autism or other disabilities.
“It makes a whole different environment for them to come in…see our kids and get a haircut, even if they have a hard time…disabilities, sensory,” said Siegel.
Siegel says the salon is sensory-friendly and hairstylists are specially trained in how to treat autistic kids who may have sensory issues.
The salon is open from Monday to Friday 10am to 7pm and Saturday from 9am to 5pm and Sunday 10 am to 5pm.
