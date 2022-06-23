Coos Bay police warn about fentanyl after several overdoses

COOS BAY, Ore. – The Coos Bay Police Department shared that it responded to three drug overdoses in a single afternoon.

Police said on Monday, fentanyl caused three overdoses, with one proving to be fatal.

The department is reminding the public that fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times strong than morphine.

Coos Bay police said the frequency of drug overdoses seen by first responders has seemingly doubled.

Last year, CBPD said it administered Narcan, also called naloxone, 29 times in 2021.

Narcan can reverse overdose from an opioid like fentanyl.

Already in 2022, they’ve used it 25 times.