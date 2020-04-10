Coos County prison inmate tests positive for COVID-19

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – A Coos County prison inmate has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
The Oregon Department of Corrections said one person in custody at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution has a confirmed case of coronavirus. So far, no staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
Privacy laws prevent the state from identifying the infected individual.
Shutter Creek houses minimum custody inmates who often work on outside crews, primarily with the Oregon Department of Forestry. The institution is also a re-entry facility for Coos, Curry, Douglas, Lane, Jackson and Josephine Counties.
The latest case of COVID-19 at SCCI is the 12th case in the Oregon prison system. The other cases are at Santiam Correctional Institution, where four inmates and three staff were infected, and Oregon State Penitentiary, where four staff members were infected.