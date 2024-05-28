Coos County Sheriff receives grant from Coos Bay Walmart for K9 unit

COOS BAY, Ore. – The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is receiving a grant from the Coos Bay Walmart.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the staff at the Coos Bay Walmart are continuing their support of the sheriff’s K9 Unit with a $3,000 grant.

According to the Coos County website, the K9 program is not funded through county taxpayers, but instead by continuous support from the community.

The Sheriff’s Office says it’s extremely grateful to everyone who helps to support the program. K9s Poe and Cena seem pretty thankful too.

