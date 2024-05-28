Local agencies participate in Murph Challenge for Memorial Day

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office hosts a work-out challenge for Memorial Day.

It’s called “Memorial Day Murph Challenge” and it honors Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a US Navy SEAL who died in Afghanistan while protecting his men. The challenge includes a one-mile run, 100 pull ups, 200 pushups, 300 air squats and another mile run, all while wearing a body armor vest. Over 40 people from JCSO, Oregon State Police, Medford Police Department and other agencies embraced the challenge. The sheriff’s office says Memorial Day is a time of remembrance and celebration and this is how they wanted to honor it this year.

Fire District 3 also participated in the Murph Challenge to honor the fallen. Some “A” shift employees and family joined together to complete the challenge.

Job well done!

