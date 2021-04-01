Coquille Indian Tribe to provide COVID vaccine clinic in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Coquille Indian Tribe will provide 100 COVID-19 vaccines to eligible adults next week.
Between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, Jackson County residents aged 45 or older can get Moderna vaccines from the tribe at the Medford Center Conference Room of the Hilton Garden Inn, 1000 Welcome Way in Medford.
“We are thrilled to see the Coquille Tribe bring its very successful vaccine clinic to Medford and Jackson County,” said Judy Duffy, manager of the Tribe’s Cedars Development enterprise. “Bringing their commitment to health and safety to the communities they serve is a prime example of the Tribe’s potlatch tradition of sharing their resources with their neighbors.”
Appointments must be made in advance to get a vaccination. Reservations can be made at http://www.coquilletribe.org. Second-dose booster appointments will be made automatically four weeks from the original appointment.