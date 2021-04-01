Driver killed in Medford crash

MEDFORD, Ore. – One person died in a three-vehicle crash in a Medford neighborhood.
Medford police said at about 2:00 p.m., a 1955 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling westbound on McAndrews Road when it crossed into the oncoming lanes for unknown reasons near Bonita Avenue. The pickup clipped a 2020 Nissan Altima before hitting a 2007 Honda CRV head-on.
The crash ejected the driver of the pickup, who did not survive.
According to MPD, the driver of the Nissan was not injured. The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The identity of the man who died has not yet been released by investigators.