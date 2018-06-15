Cosby fires legal team

NORRISTOWN, Penn. (NBCNC) – Two months before sentencing, actor and convicted sex offender Bill Cosby has dumped his legal team.
A spokesperson for the 80-year-old says Cosby has fired high profile attorney Tom Mesereau and the rest of his retrial team.
Instead, Philadelphia attorney Joseph Green will represent Cosby during his sentencing scheduled for September 24th
Cosby has been convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004.
He has been on house arrest since his conviction in April.