Rogue Valley activists rally for immigrant rights

Medford, Ore. – Rogue Valley activists rallied in Downtown Medford this afternoon, demanding the government stop separating immigrant families at the U.S. border.
Protesters at the rally say this event is all about bringing awareness to U.S. immigration policies. The Vogel Plaza protest is one of many happening across the country today.
Back in May, President Trump created a new “zero-tolerance” illegal immigration policy, protesters say the policy has resulted in immigrant parents being separated from their children at the border and jailed.
At today’s rally, people gathered in a show of support for immigrant rights, and they hope to be heard all the way back at the White House.
“It’s a difficult decision to travel 2,500 miles walking to hopefully give your children a better life,” Unete Program Director, Kathy Kessee said. “And even be willing to take the risk that you may be separated from your children because the situation they’re coming from is totally intolerable.”
As activists chanted and held signs, they received mixed reactions from passers by. Some honked in support of the rally, others were less than pleased to see them. One pedestrian even confronting the protesters on the street.
The attorney general defended the federal immigration policy today saying it is not “unjustified”, also stating that American citizens who go to jail are not allowed to take their children with them.
