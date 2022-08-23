Cost estimate for new Grants Pass water treatment plant increases

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The latest cost estimate for Grants Pass’ new water treatment plant just jumped by nearly $40 million.

In 2018, the project was given a price tag of $80 million to complete. The city says that now, with inflation and the pandemic boosting the cost of materials, the estimated price is $116.7 million.

On Monday, the city council voted 6-1 to move forward with an application for a $57.2 million federal loan to help cover the cost.

The City of Grants Pass said it does not plan on raising water rates to fund the budget shortfall. Instead, other avenues of funding will be sought out.

The new estimate is projected to be valid until 2025 when construction should be halfway complete. The plant should be up and running in 2027.