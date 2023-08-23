Could a Grants Pass case on homeless camps go to the US Supreme Court?

PORTLAND, Ore. — When the Portland City Council voted earlier this summer to institute a new ordinance governing where and how homeless people can camp in the city, the form of the daytime camping ban they ultimately passed was shaped by two influential court rulings. The first and foremost came from Boise, Idaho. The second came from southern Oregon and the city of Grants Pass.

Now the Grants Pass case could potentially land at the feet of the U.S. Supreme Court. If it does, the outcome could reshape municipal rules regarding homelessness throughout the western United States.

In short, the city of Grants Pass has petitioned the Supreme Court to hear a case that they lost at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The city recently asked for a full court hearing of its case, having lost last year before a three-judge Ninth Circuit panel. The majority declined to re-hear the case.

Now Grants Pass wants to go above the Ninth Circuit in order to get a different opinion — and the only federal court above the Ninth Circuit is the highest court in the land.

The Boise precedent

To explain what’s going on with the Grants Pass case now, it’s necessary to give some background. In 2018, a Ninth Circuit panel ruled in a case called Martin v. Boise that a city cannot charge someone with a crime or give them a ticket for sleeping in a public space if there’s a lack of shelter beds.

The majority wrote that charging someone with a crime for sleeping outside when they have no other choice is a violation of the Eighth Amendment, which bars “cruel and unusual punishment.”

After losing before the Ninth Circuit’s three-judge panel in 2018, Boise asked the full court to review the ruling. The majority declined. So Boise petitioned the Supreme Court, asking them to review the case. At the time, the Supreme Court also declined.

Then along came Blake v. Grants Pass, as it was originally known. The lead plaintiff in the class action suit, Debra Blake, passed away in 2021 and was later replaced by Gloria Johnson during the appeals process. Filed after the Ninth Circuit decision in Boise, the Grants Pass case bears a lot of similarities — the primary difference being that the city threatened civil penalties for violations instead of criminal ones. And so far, it has followed the same trajectory.

In 2022, a three-judge panel from the Ninth Circuit agreed with a lower court’s ruling, ordering Grants Pass to cease enforcing its ban on homeless people sleeping on public property. When Grants Pass appealed to the full Ninth Circuit, following Boise’s earlier example, the court’s majority returned a 155-page order explaining why they would not reconsider.