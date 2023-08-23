Majority of lighting-sparked fires in SW Oregon extinguished

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Hundreds of lightning strikes sparked over a dozen small fires over the weekend. As of Wednesday morning, the majority were extinguished.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said the fires, which ranged from a fraction of an acre to nine acres, impacted ODF-protected lands in Jackson and Josephine counties. As of Wednesday morning, only two of the fires remain in mop-up status, ODF said.

The largest of the fires, the “Heppsie Mountain Fire” south of Highway 140, is 95% mopped up. Crews will reportedly continue to monitor the situation until it’s completely mopped up.

According to ODF, the “McKee Bridge Fire” in the Applegate was held at four acres and mopped up 50 feet into the fire’s perimeter.

All other fires started by lightning in the area were completely lined and mopped up.

ODF said the situation will be monitored as temperatures rise in the coming week, which could lead to new fire starts.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.