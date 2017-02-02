Court decision clears the way for Costco in Central Point

Central Point, Ore.- Plans to build a Costco on the southwest corner of Hamrick and Table Rock roads can move forward, according to the Oregon Court of Appeals.
Wednesday, the court upheld the Land Use Board of Appeals’ affirmation that the construction plans are legal and appropriate.
Central Point’s Community Development Director, Tom Humphrey, says the city is pleased with the outcome. He does not believe there will be any more proceedings holding up construction.
As a result of the court decision, Costco can now apply for building permits. Jackson County is leading the way on improvements being made on Table Rock Road. Humphrey believes Costco will coordinate with the County so building coincides with road improvements.
Construction could begin as early as this spring.