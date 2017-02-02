Salem, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown signed an executive order she says will protect civil and human rights of all Oregonians. Executive Order 17-04 was enacted on Thursday.
In the order, Gov. Brown put policies in place that instruct state employees to perform their duties while being “mindful of Oregon’s welcoming and inclusive position toward all, including immigrants and refugees.”
The order also requires state agencies not to discriminate on the basis of immigration status. This includes the provision of services and/or benefits, except as required by federal or state law.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, Gov. Brown broadened an existing Oregon law that prohibits law enforcement agencies from treating undocumented individuals as criminals. Now, all agencies must follow the rule.
Gov. Brown’s office said she also forbid state agencies from creating a registry to identify people based on religion.
In the order, Gov. Brown included a statement of policy that directs the State of Oregon to be “an inclusive jurisdiction that embraces, celebrates, and welcomes its immigrant and refugee residents and recognizes their contributions to the collective prosperity of all Oregonians.”
The order also prohibits the use of state resources for apprehending individuals whose only crime is that they are living in the U.S. in violation of federal immigration laws.
Gov. Brown wrote a letter to Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum expressing her alarm by “recent anti-immigration measures undertaken by the federal government.” Gov. Brown urged the A.G. to “explore what legal remedies are available to our State to resist these anti-immigrant measures in court.”
Gov. Brown pledged her full support for legal challenge to “preserve our state as a welcoming and inclusive place for immigrants and refugees.”
You can read the full executive order HERE.
You can read Gov. Brown letter to A.G. Rosenblum HERE.