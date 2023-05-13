Courthouse protesters upset with Robert Keegan sentence

MEDFORD, Ore, – It was an emotional crowd out in front of the Jackson County Courthouse on Friday.

A group of people gathered with signs, flowers, and chalk messages to demand the maximum sentence for Robert Keegan, just like they did Wednesday night in the Ashland Plaza.

Some voiced their frustration, while others couldn’t hold back their tears.

“The fact that Robert Keegan is just going to serve ten years for taking the life of a 19-year-old son and brother, it’s so incredibly horrifying that this is our system,” Cassie Preskenis said.

Preskenis was one of the organizers of Friday’s rally and said that no one should shy away from their feelings in situations like this.

“Andrea Woffard will never have her son back,” Preskenis said. “His brother and sister will never get to be with their brother again. Robert Keegan will get to spend time with his son, he will be out in ten years and have the rest of his life. Nothing about this feels right.”

