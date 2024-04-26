Ashland announces winners of “If I were Mayor” student contest

ASHLAND, Ore. – Two outstanding Ashland students have been named winners of the Oregon Mayors Association’s “If I were Mayor…” competition.

The 2024 winners are fourth grader Ember Richards at TRAILS Outdoor School and eighth grader Avalon Gerk at Willow Wind School. Ember won in the Poster Contest, while Avalon took first place in the Essay Contest.

Ashland Mayor Tonya Graham along with the City Council presented Ember and Avalon with the awards during the council meeting on April 16.

The annual contest takes place on a local and state level giving students ranging from fourth to 12th grades the opportunity to learn more about civic engagement and a shot a using their voice in local government.

The competition spans three categories:

Elementary School (grade 4-5) – Poster Contest

(grade 4-5) – Poster Contest Middle School (grade 6-8) – Essay Contest

(grade 6-8) – Essay Contest High School (grades 9-12) – Digital Media Presentations

Next Ember and Avalon will advance to the state level. They will be competing for both statewide recognition and cash prizes. Winners at the state level will be invited to the Oregon Mayors Association 2024 Summer Conference at the Running Y Ranch in Klamath Falls.

