COVID-19 cases in Jackson County now over 500

MEDFORD, Ore. – On Thursday morning, public health officials announced 15 new coronavirus cases in Jackson County, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 514. 2 county residents have died from the virus.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority is reporting 258 new cases Thursday, with 7 new deaths. This brings the total cases in the state to 22,022 with a death toll of 375.
Many health experts, including Jackson County Public Health, are saying they don’t recommend using masks with one-way valves or vents that allow exhaled air through a hole. This defeats the purpose of using masks to protect others from infection. Instead, health officials strongly encourage the use of face coverings without vents.
Masks or face coverings are still required statewide in indoor spaces available to the public.
For more details about Oregon’s COVID-19 response, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19