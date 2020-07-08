COVID-19 cases in U.S. surpasses 3 million

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The United States has reached a grim milestone: more than 3 million cases of coronavirus.
There were 3,000,012 as Tuesday ended, and around 10% of them have been since July 1st. That means more than 300,000 cases were diagnosed in the last week alone.
The death toll is nearly 132,000 and rising as cases appear to be spiking in various parts of the country.
President Trump claimed via tweet Monday that the U.S. has the lowest fatality rate in the world. But out of 200 countries surveyed by NBC News, the U.S. ranks 46th highest with a fatality rate of 4.4%. And out of the 541,000 coronavirus deaths reported around the world, Americans account for more than 1 in 5.