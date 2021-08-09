MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak linked to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford.
The OHA said numerous cases are connected to the outbreak in Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath Counties. As of August 9, 61 total cases were linked to the hospital. It appears all the illnesses were caused by the Delta variant.
The Oregon Health Authority said, “This outbreak comes as cases and outbreaks are rising throughout the United States and Oregon. In recent weeks, OHA has recorded a large increase in COVID-19 cases. That rise is linked to the spread of the Delta variant, which now accounts for nearly 100% of Oregon’s new cases. COVID-19 vaccines remain our strongest prevention tool against the rapidly spreading Delta variant. OHA anticipates outbreaks will continue to occur, particularly in communities with low vaccination rates.”