Bootleg Fire reaches 96% containment, all evacuations lifted

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The Bootleg Fire saw a big jump in containment over the weekend. It’s now 96% contained. We’re hearing what firefighters did to get ahead of the fire.

The control lines within the wildfire have been critical in containing fire movement. Firefighters are continuing to mop up the northeast corner of the Bootleg Fire near Silver Creek. One firefighter told NBC5 News that’s been the trouble spot recently. The Oregon National Guard is leaving the area soon to help other communities in need.  All evacuations are lifted.

Ground resources on the nearby Walrus and Yainax Fires completed containment lines and are mopping up. All evacuations for the walrus fire are also lifted.

