COVID-19 outbreak reported at Josephine County Jail

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – There’s a COVID-19 outbreak at the Josephine County Jail.
On November 10, Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel said over the weekend, three staff members, one contract worker, and two inmates tested positive for COVID-19. The cases are in addition to one inmate who tested positive last week.
According to Sheriff Daniel, 195 people have been tested in connection with the jail outbreak.
Daniel explained while the jail is not on lockdown, the sheriff’s office is limiting movement within the facility, which means they’re limiting gatherings and keeping inmates to single cells. In addition, jail intake is being limited to those who are arrested for serious crimes.
Spot testing for COVID-19 will be conducted when deemed fit.
Everything should be back to normal within ten days, Sheriff Daniel said.