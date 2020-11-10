First COVID-19 death in Siskiyiou County reported

YREKA, Calif. – Siskiyou County reported the first coronavirus-related death in the county.
In a press release sent on the afternoon of November 10, Siskiyou County Health and Human Services said an investigation indicated the death was the result of community-acquired infection. There was no specific place or event associated with the source of the infection.
“It’s with great sadness that we announce that we have lost one of our community members to COVID-19” said Shelly Davis, Director of Siskiyou County Public Health. “This pandemic is a historic public health challenge and our top priority continues to be protecting the health of our community, our family, and friends.”
Details about the age and health status of the person who died were not made available to the public at the time the report.
Public health said, “It continues to be critical that individuals and organizations take action to slow the spread of the virus by following all applicable guidance and recommendations from the Public Health Department, and carefully reviewing new recommendations and guidelines as they are updated.”
Members of the community are encouraged to stay at home if they’re sick, wash their hands often, stay six feet apart from each other, wear a face covering, limit non-essential travel, avoid gatherings, and stay away from sick people.
For more information about Siskiyou County’s coronavirus response, visit https://www.co.siskiyou.ca.us/publichealth/page/covid-19-siskiyou-county