COVID-19 risk levels updated for Oregon counties

SALEM, Ore. – The State of Oregon announced the latest update to county risk levels.
On April 20, Governor Kate Brown said 11 counties qualify for “Extreme Risk” based on their county metrics. However, they will remain in the less restrictive “High Risk” category because statewide hospitalization triggers have not been met. The counties are Baker, Clackamas, Columbia, Crook, Deschutes, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Linn, Marion, and Polk.
“As we face more contagious variants and increased spread of COVID-19 in our communities, the best way to protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated,” said Governor Brown. “Until you, your family, your friends, and your neighbors are fully vaccinated, it’s also critical that we all continue to wear masks, maintain physical distance, and stay home when sick.”
A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here.
The next assignment of risk levels will be announced May 4 and take effect May 7.