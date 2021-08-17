COVID-related deaths approach 3,000 in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Over a dozen more COVID-related deaths are being reported in Oregon, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,964.
In the latest update, the Oregon Health Authority reported 2,941 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is now 245,758 in the state. The new cases include some that were reported over the weekend.
As of Tuesday, 2,557,489 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,354,372 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
90% of the adult ICU beds are being used by patients across the state, according to the OHA.
With the current surge of the Delta variant, public health officials are urging mask use and vaccinations.