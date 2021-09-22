COVID vaccine booster shots likely to be approved for at-risk Americans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Food and Drug Administration is likely to authorize Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots this week for many Americans at high risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 now that a key advisory committee has voted to recommend the measure.
At vaccination centers across the country, there has been a real trailing off in foot traffic in recent months. But that could change with the FDA on the cusp of making two very important decisions about the Pfizer vaccine.
The first, about children ages 5 to 11 that could come as early as Halloween. And then there’s this decision over the Pfizer booster with CDC panel meeting Wednesday morning to discuss the Pfizer booster and then, soon afterward, the FDA could make its decision.
We’ve heard from a number of people who have said they want to get the booster, that they’re eager to get the booster. We’ve also been told by health officials that people have actually gone out and gotten the unauthorized booster.
Regardless of what the decision is, Wednesday only pertains to the Pfizer vaccine. So, people who got the Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson, they will still have to wait.