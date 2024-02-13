Cow Creek Tribe gifts $250k to build new Grants Pass library

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Josephine Community Library Foundation has been given a $250 thousand gift from the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians to help build a new library in Grants Pass.

The funds will be split into $50 thousand payments over the next five years.

Last year, the Josephine Community Library Foundation bought an entire block in downtown Grants Pass to act as the future home of the library.

Library officials say this money will help to make their plans a reality.

“The new library will be able to support the needs of our community, our very growing community, and this donation from the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians is an investment in a 21st century library for everyone,” said Rebecca Stoltz, executive director for the Josephine Community Library Foundation.

The Library Foundation will hold a community meeting next Monday the 19th at the Grants Pass library to speak more about the project and investment from the Cow Creek. Tribal Chairman Carla Keene will be giving remarks at the meeting at 10:30 a.m.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.