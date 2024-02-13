Cow Creek Tribe gifts $250k to build new Grants Pass library

Posted by Taylar Ansures February 12, 2024

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Josephine Community Library Foundation has been given a $250 thousand gift from the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians to help build a new library in Grants Pass.

The funds will be split into $50 thousand payments over the next five years.

Last year, the Josephine Community Library Foundation bought an entire block in downtown Grants Pass to act as the future home of the library.

Library officials say this money will help to make their plans a reality.

“The new library will be able to support the needs of our community, our very growing community, and this donation from the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians is an investment in a 21st century library for everyone,” said Rebecca Stoltz, executive director for the Josephine Community Library Foundation.

The Library Foundation will hold a community meeting next Monday the 19th at the Grants Pass library to speak more about the project and investment from the Cow Creek. Tribal Chairman Carla Keene will be giving remarks at the meeting at 10:30 a.m.

Taylar Ansures
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
